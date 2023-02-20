Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    News

    Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine

    By

    Feb 20, 2023 , , , ,
    Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine

    Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

    President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday, U.S. and Ukrainian sources told The Daily Beast, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

    Media advisories made it clear that Biden is set to deliver remarks about the ongoing conflict in Poland on Tuesday before the anniversary itself on Wednesday, but his high-risk excursion into Ukraine was kept secret presumably for security reasons. Kyiv has been subjected to numerous deadly rocket barrages since the war began last February.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Can Nigeria’s Peter Obi ride his newfound momentum all the way to presidency?

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    DEVELOPING: Major Explosion Reported at Manufacturing Plant In Ohio

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    URGENT: Amber Alert Issued For Baby “In Extreme Danger” After Being Kidnapped By Teen

    Feb 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Can Nigeria’s Peter Obi ride his newfound momentum all the way to presidency?

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    DEVELOPING: Major Explosion Reported at Manufacturing Plant In Ohio

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    URGENT: Amber Alert Issued For Baby “In Extreme Danger” After Being Kidnapped By Teen

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    10 THINGS WE LEARNED from LaLiga

    Feb 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy