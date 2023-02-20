Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday, U.S. and Ukrainian sources told The Daily Beast, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Media advisories made it clear that Biden is set to deliver remarks about the ongoing conflict in Poland on Tuesday before the anniversary itself on Wednesday, but his high-risk excursion into Ukraine was kept secret presumably for security reasons. Kyiv has been subjected to numerous deadly rocket barrages since the war began last February.

