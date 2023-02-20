​​Inside the Dark Underbelly of New York’s Most Glam Strip Club

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast

The customers at the club knew her as Heidi. But her real name was Margaret O’Sullivan, she was 19 years old, and she was petrified.

It was December 2021 and O’Sullivan was alone in a room with a man at Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club, a joint that bills itself as New York City’s “finest strip club.” The man, who she’d been instructed was a “loyal customer,” was impatiently waiting for her to give him oral sex, her lawyers later wrote in a legal complaint.

But when she told the customer, who was sitting there “fully exposed,” that she just wanted to dance for him, he yanked his pants up and stormed out.

Read more at The Daily Beast.