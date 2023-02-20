Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    Lucky Prince Andrew Won’t Actually Be Made Homeless by King Charles

    Lucky Prince Andrew Won’t Actually Be Made Homeless by King Charles

    David Mirzoeff/ Pool via REUTERS

    Royal sources, apparently aligned with King Charles, have sought to quell the anxiety of Prince Andrew over a looming cut to his income, which he fears may force him out of his 30-room home, Royal Lodge, by saying Andrew will not be left “homeless or penniless.”

    Andrew may consider not being made to sleep on a park bench (contrary to the wishes of some observers, it must be said) rather a low bar, and one unlikely to inject a spring into his step.

    The pledge, made by a royal source to the Telegraph, does not, after all, preclude the many horrors that may yet befall a housed man beloved of the bright lights and sybaritic pleasures of the big city, such as being made to go and live on an isolated farmstead in Scotland or New South Wales.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

