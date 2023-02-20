Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    Man City snap up Newcastle’s highly rated coaching analyst Mark Leyland

    Man City take on Newcastle analyst Mark Leyland in a heavy blow for Eddie Howe… 14 months after the Magpies signed him from Liverpool to lead their transformation from relegation candidates to the top four contenders.

    Manchester City have poached Newcastle coaching analyst Mark Leyland
    Leyland is highly rated and has also worked at Liverpool, Everton and Burnley.
    Leyland’s departure is a blow for Eddie Howe at the start of a great week for Newcastle

