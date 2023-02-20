Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    News

    Biden’s Trip to Kyiv is the Ultimate Humiliation for Putin—and Trump

    By

    Feb 20, 2023 , , , ,
    Biden’s Trip to Kyiv is the Ultimate Humiliation for Putin—and Trump

    Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters

    Kennedy and then Reagan in Berlin. Now Biden in Kyiv.

    Periodically during the past sixty years, American presidents have stood up at the Eastern edge of Europe and looked to Russia to say, “We stand with our allies. Our resolve is unshakeable.”

    Kennedy said, “Ich bin ein Berliner.” Reagan said, “Mr. Gorbachev tear down that wall.” Biden, on his surprise President’s Day visit to Kyiv said, “One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine strands. Democracy stands.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Can Nigeria’s Peter Obi ride his newfound momentum all the way to presidency?

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    DEVELOPING: Major Explosion Reported at Manufacturing Plant In Ohio

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    URGENT: Amber Alert Issued For Baby “In Extreme Danger” After Being Kidnapped By Teen

    Feb 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Can Nigeria’s Peter Obi ride his newfound momentum all the way to presidency?

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    DEVELOPING: Major Explosion Reported at Manufacturing Plant In Ohio

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    URGENT: Amber Alert Issued For Baby “In Extreme Danger” After Being Kidnapped By Teen

    Feb 20, 2023
    News

    10 THINGS WE LEARNED from LaLiga

    Feb 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy