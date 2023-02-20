Indigenous Group Tells Court: We Die Younger So Let Us Retire Early

Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service handout

Racial groups with an “historical disadvantage” to a longer life deserve retirement benefits earlier, a federal court in Australia heard on Monday.

The court was presented with the landmark case of a 65-year-old Indigenous Wakka-Wakka man, known in court documents as Uncle Dennis, who has argued that he should get state retirement benefits three years earlier because his life expectancy is shorter than non-Indigenous people.

The man filed a petition to receive his pension earlier, which was denied, leading to this week’s court battle. “There is a long historical disadvantage which is embedded structurally into Aboriginal and Indigenous society in Australia that is the direct cause of this life expectancy gap,” his lawyer Ron Merkel told the court. “The relief we’re seeking is to remove historical racial disadvantage and discrimination, to correct the wrongs of the past against Indigenous people… Those wrongs have produced a gap in life expectancy which is closely connected to race.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.