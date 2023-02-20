These are the top 25 US presidents, according to historians and biographers (and why you won’t find Biden on the list)

Past US presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton.
Nearly 100 historians and biographers rated past commanders in chief on 10 leadership qualities.
Abraham Lincoln was voted the best US president.
Donald Trump didn’t make the top 25 — he’s No. 41.
Historians agree: Abraham Lincoln was the best US president.
For C-SPAN’s most recent Presidential Historians Survey, conducted in 2021, nearly 100 historians and biographers rated the former US presidents. The survey is released after a sitting president’s term, so C-SPAN will likely include President Joe Biden in its next round of the ranking, after he leaves office.
The 2021 C-SPAN survey, which was released after Donald Trump left the White House, measured 10 qualities of presidential leadership: public persuasion, crisis leadership, economic management, moral authority, international relations, administrative skills, relations with Congress, vision, pursued equal justice for all, and performance within the context of his times.
Scores in each category were then averaged, and the 10 categories were given equal weighting in determining the presidents’ total scores.
George Washington came in at No. 2, followed by Franklin D. Roosevelt at No. 3. George H. W. Bush ranked at No. 21, beating out his son George W. Bush who came in at No. 29. Other notable commanders in chief included John F. Kennedy at No. 8, Ronald Reagan at No. 9, and Barack Obama at No. 10.
Donald Trump didn’t make the top 25 — he ranked at No. 41. Jimmy Carter also missed the top 25, coming in at No. 26.
Here are the top 25 presidents, according to historians surveyed by C-SPAN. The full list can be found here.
Grover Cleveland was the only US president to serve two nonconsecutive terms in office.
Coolidge took office after President Warren G. Harding’s sudden death in 1923. He gained popularity for his frugality, helping usher the US into a period that became known as “Coolidge prosperity.”
Eight years after his presidency, William Howard Taft became Chief Justice of the US, and is the only person to have held positions in both offices.
Jackson’s supporters helped found the Democratic party after he lost the 1824 presidential election, despite getting the popular vote.
Bush conducted military operations in Panama and the Persian Gulf during his tenure.
Ulysses S. Grant led the Union Armies during the American Civil War, ultimately defeating the Confederacy.
Federal government spending fell during Clinton’s presidency, and more jobs were created during his presidency than any other.
Polk led the US to victory in the two-year Mexican-American War.
John Quincy Adams won the 1824 election against Andrew Jackson despite losing the popular and electoral races.
James Madison drafted and helped ratify the Bill of Rights before becoming president.
With the help of Congress, McKinley passed the Dingley Act, the highest protective tariff in US history.
Wilson led the country during World War I and was instrumental in crafting the League of Nations, a precursor the United Nations.
The president lent his name to the Monroe Doctrine, which asserted Latin America was under the US’s sphere of influence.
Johnson passed legislation including Medicare and Medicaid programs, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.
Domestically, Reagan is best known for cutting income taxes via two different federal laws: the Economic Recovery Tax Act of 1981 and the Tax Reform Act of 1986.
Kennedy became the youngest man and first Catholic elected president.
Jefferson vastly expanded the US borders through the Louisiana Purchase with France.
Truman took over as president when Franklin Delano Roosevelt died. He led the US through the final stages of World War II.
Eisenhower founded NASA and signed a law that would create the Interstate Highway System.
Mount Rushmore depicts Roosevelt’s face, alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln.
FDR is the only president to have served more than two terms, dying in April 1945 at the start of his fourth term.
Washington remains the only president to not have been affiliated with a political party during his time in office.
History.com calls Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address “arguably the most-quoted, most-memorized piece of oratory in American history.”
C-SPAN’s full list can be found here.