These are the top 25 US presidents, according to historians and biographers (and why you won’t find Biden on the list)

Past US presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton.

Nearly 100 historians and biographers rated past commanders in chief on 10 leadership qualities.

Abraham Lincoln was voted the best US president.

Donald Trump didn’t make the top 25 — he’s No. 41.

Historians agree: Abraham Lincoln was the best US president.

For C-SPAN’s most recent Presidential Historians Survey, conducted in 2021, nearly 100 historians and biographers rated the former US presidents. The survey is released after a sitting president’s term, so C-SPAN will likely include President Joe Biden in its next round of the ranking, after he leaves office.

The 2021 C-SPAN survey, which was released after Donald Trump left the White House, measured 10 qualities of presidential leadership: public persuasion, crisis leadership, economic management, moral authority, international relations, administrative skills, relations with Congress, vision, pursued equal justice for all, and performance within the context of his times.

Scores in each category were then averaged, and the 10 categories were given equal weighting in determining the presidents’ total scores.

George Washington came in at No. 2, followed by Franklin D. Roosevelt at No. 3. George H. W. Bush ranked at No. 21, beating out his son George W. Bush who came in at No. 29. Other notable commanders in chief included John F. Kennedy at No. 8, Ronald Reagan at No. 9, and Barack Obama at No. 10.

Donald Trump didn’t make the top 25 — he ranked at No. 41. Jimmy Carter also missed the top 25, coming in at No. 26.

Here are the top 25 presidents, according to historians surveyed by C-SPAN. The full list can be found here.

