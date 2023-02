WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Restaurant staff in shock after mystery diners ate $500 worth of steak and pasta before leaving college student waitress a $10,000 tip, but here’s why she didn’t keep it all

A waitress received a $10,000 tip at a Melbourne restaurant

She told the tipster that Gilsons South Yarra staff shared tips

She insisted that she received 70 percent of the money.

Mystery diners leave a $10,000 tip for the waitress at Gilson South Yarra, Melbourne