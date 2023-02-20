The best Presidents’ Day 2023 sales happening now: Shop deals on mattresses, TVs, appliances, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Presidents’ Day weekend is packed with deals on big-ticket items.

LG; Leesa; Benchmade; Breville; Marianne Ayala/Insider

Presidents’ Day is here and it’s the first major sales event of the year.

The holiday offers the best savings on mattresses, furniture, TVs, and appliances.

We’ve gathered the best deals and sales below, some of which end today.

More than just a three-day weekend, Presidents’ Day is also the first major deals holiday of the year. Not sure what to buy this weekend? Presidents’ Day sales offer the best discounts on things that make a house a home. Think furniture, mattresses, TVs, and small and large appliances.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the best Presidents’ Day sales from big-box retailers and small brands we love. You can also find some of our favorite deals on products we recommend across several major categories. Act fast: many of the offers end today.

Presidents’ Day sales: Helpful links

Amazon: Save on Fire TVs, Amazon devices, small appliances, and more. Best Buy: Save on TVs from LG, TCL, Hisense and more.Costco: Save on appliances and get $300 off orders of $2,000 or more with qualifying purchases (membership required). Dell: Get up to 48% off PCs and accessories.Samsung: Save on TVs, soundbars, and more.The Home Depot: Get up to 25% off select appliances through March 1. Lowe’s: Save on appliances and appliance bundles through March 1. Walmart: Get up to 30% off appliances.Williams Sonoma: Get up to 70% off cookware, cutlery, electrics, and more.

