Perhaps it is an inevitable corollary of his fame, his achievements and the subservience that surrounds him in the sport he plays, but even now, even after so many serious and self-inflicted injuries, Tiger Woods still has the air of a man who is eternally surprised. from the repercussions of his own stupidity. For most of the rest of us, the surprise is long gone.

OLIVER HOLT: Tiger Woods still has the air of a man infinitely surprised by his own stupidity