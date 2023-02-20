James O’Keefe Resigns From Project Veritas After Employee Complaints

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Right-wing activist James O’Keefe resigned Monday morning from his position leading Project Veritas, the conservative group he founded, after clashing for weeks with his board.

In a video to Project Veritas employees, O’Keefe promised to start a new, rival organization doing similar undercover activist work.

O’Keefe, who became a star on the right by targeting journalists and liberal groups in hidden-camera stings, was placed on paid leave earlier this month amid a dispute with the nonprofit’s board. The board reversed O’Keefe’s firing of two top executives, and received a lengthy memo from unhappy employees detailing O’Keefe’s allegedly “outright cruel” conduct.

