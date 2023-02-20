‘Rust’ Prosecutors Downgrade Alec Baldwin’s Manslaughter Charges

REUTERS/David ‘Dee’ Delgado

Alec Baldwin is no longer facing years behind bars in connection to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, as the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office announced Monday that it is downgrading the involuntary manslaughter charges against both him and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Baldwin would have faced a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years if convicted under a New Mexico firearm law that was passed months after a gun he had been holding discharged on the set of Rust, killing Hutchins. Instead, he and Gutierrez-Reed now face a maximum of 18 months in prison.

District attorney spokesperson Heather Brewer said in a statement that the prosecution had downgraded the charges “to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys.”

