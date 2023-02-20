URGENT: Amber Alert Issued For Baby “In Extreme Danger” After Being Kidnapped By Teen

MACON, GA (BCSO / Media Release) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a Stolen Vehicle and Kidnapping that occurred at the Publix Shopping Center located at 5581 Thomaston Rd. The incident was called in to the E-911 Call Center around 12:09 pm.

It was reported by 26-year-old Kevin Walker that his silver 4 door 2017 Honda Accord, Ga. Tag Display CSW5695 was stolen from the parking lot. Inside the vehicle was his 3-month-old son and a 13-year-old juvenile who was a friend.

Walker reported before the incident, he was at a nearby Kroger when he saw the 13-year-old juvenile with her mother, both friends. The juvenile asked to go with Walker while he was doing Instacart, and her mother agreed. The juvenile then got into the car with Walker and his two sons and left the Kroger parking lot.

Walker took Peake Rd to the Publix Parking Lot. He completed 2 Instacart orders while the juvenile and his 3-month-old were inside. While waiting for another order to come in, he took his 4 year old son back into Publix to clean stains from candy off his clothes. When they returned to the car 2 minutes later. His car, his 3-month-old son and the juvenile were gone.

Store Surveillance shows Walker exiting his 2017 Honda Accord at 11:27, his 4-year-old is seen following him as they walk back into Publix. The juvenile is observed getting into the driver’s seat of the Honda Accord. She reverses, then pulls off in the vehicle leaving the area.

The 3-month-old is a black male, has tan skin and a birth mark on the right side of his cheek. He is wearing a white beanie, a black jacket (possibly Nike), black and navy pants and white socks. His car seat is black and blue with blue shading. The juvenile is a black female, 13 years of age, tanned skin with light freckles, approximately 5’2, with a slender build possibly 105 pounds. She is wearing a pink bonnet, a black hoodie (no graphics), white pants or jeans, black sneakers (possibly Jordans). The vehicle is a silver 2017 Honda Accord with tinted windows.

There is a malfunction of the front driver’s headlight.

The circumstances of this case are still under investigation. An AMBERT ALERT has been issued.

The post URGENT: Amber Alert Issued For Baby “In Extreme Danger” After Being Kidnapped By Teen appeared first on Breaking911.