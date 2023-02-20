DEVELOPING: Major Explosion Reported at Manufacturing Plant In Ohio

BEDFORD, Ohio – On Monday afternoon, emergency crews responded to a metal factory in Bedford where the company I. Schumann & Co. produces brass and bronze alloys.

Firefighters responded to a large explosion in the 22500 block of Alexander Road at around 2:30 p.m. local time.

A fire and a massive cloud of smoke were observed coming from the building.

Explosion with fire in industrial metal facility:

"Following an unknown incident, crews were sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road around 2:30 p.m. where I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, is located."

It remains unknown what caused the explosion or if there were any injuries.

This is a breaking news update.

