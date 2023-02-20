Mon. Feb 20th, 2023

    DEVELOPING: Major Explosion Reported at Manufacturing Plant In Ohio

    Feb 20, 2023

    BEDFORD, Ohio – On Monday afternoon, emergency crews responded to a metal factory in Bedford where the company I. Schumann & Co. produces brass and bronze alloys.

    Firefighters responded to a large explosion in the 22500 block of Alexander Road at around 2:30 p.m. local time.

    A fire and a massive cloud of smoke were observed coming from the building.

    pic.twitter.com/pxVs8nWIS7

    — Eric Downing (@downingjeric1) February 20, 2023

    Multiple reports of an explosion in Bedford. Heavy smoke and roads are blocked off. @wews pic.twitter.com/n8h2YpVsaG

    — Bryn Caswell (@BrynCaswellTV) February 20, 2023

    #Bedford #Ohio
    Explosion with fire in industrial metal facility:
    “Following an unknown incident, crews were sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road around 2:30 p.m. where I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, is located.”
    Live: https://t.co/7TinzXKiuz pic.twitter.com/rNeCmZBYmM

    — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) February 20, 2023

    It remains unknown what caused the explosion or if there were any injuries.

    This is a breaking news update.

