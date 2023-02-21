George Santos says he hasn’t always been gay and stumbles over his anniversary date in a new interview with Piers Morgan

Rep. George Santos leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on January 25, 2023.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Piers Morgan pressed George Santos about some details of his personal life in a new interview.

The Republican congressman took a moment to come up with his 2021 wedding date.

Morgan asked if Santos felt he’s always been gay, and he said “No. My life wasn’t straightforward.”

Embattled congressman George Santos stumbled over his wedding date and spoke about his previous marriage to a woman in an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” that aired on Monday.

When asked if he is indeed married, Santos nodded and told Morgan that he would show the TV host a marriage certificate after the interview.

Santos, who represents New York’s 3rd congressional district, then briefly stumbled over his wedding date, eventually saying he was married on November 30, 2021, in Nassau County, New York.

Morgan, a British broadcaster, further pressed Santos about his past marriage to a woman.

Records obtained from the Daily Beast showed Santos was married to Uadla Santos between 2012 and 2019, though Insider reported he was dating a man during part of that time.

“It was on and off for a couple years,” Santos, 34, told Morgan of his earlier marriage, adding that it was “a personal, messy part of my life.”

Santos told Morgan his sexuality isn’t relevant to his political role. “I never campaigned on that, on being gay,” Santos said.

Then Morgan asked Santos if he feels like he’s “always been a gay man.”

“No, no,” Santos said. “My life wasn’t straightforward. I was very much in love with someone, and we got married, and it just didn’t work out.”

“Did she know that you might be gay?” Morgan followed up.

“I don’t think so, no,” Santos said. “It got messy.”

Santos has been accused of lying about his education, work experience, religious heritage, and more.

In his interview with Morgan, he said he’s been “a terrible liar” on some subjects, but chalked up the flubs to the demands of politics.

He also doubled down on some claims, including that his mother was in the Twin Towers on 9/11, The New York Times reported earlier this month that immigration documents show Santos’ mother had been in Brazil and not New York at the time of the terror attack.

Read the original article on Business Insider