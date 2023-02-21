Tue. Feb 21st, 2023

    ALERT: Baby Formula Recalled Because Of Possible Bacteria Contamination

    A popular infant formula recall was issued Monday.

    Reckitt has decided to initiate a voluntary recall of two batches of its ProSobee formula due to potential bacterial contamination.

    As a precautionary measure, the company is recalling 12.9 oz cans, which were distributed in the United States, Guam, and Puerto Rico, totaling 145,000 cans.

    There is currently no evidence that the bacteria has contaminated the formula or caused any harm to consumers.

    The affected batches were produced between August and September of the previous year and have an expiration date of March 1st of the coming year.

