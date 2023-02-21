In Kyiv, Biden Announces New $500 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine

During an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Monday, President Biden declared that the United States would supply an extra $500 million in military assistance to Ukraine. He also hinted at forthcoming sanctions designed to deter entities that are assisting Russia’s war efforts in the region.

Standing next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Biden praised the significant military support that the U.S. and its allies have provided to Ukraine over the past year since Russia’s initial invasion. The promised assistance will include artillery ammunition for long-range weapons such as Howitzers and HIMARS, as well as additional anti-tank javelins, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to safeguard against aerial assaults.

“Together, we’ve committed nearly 700 tanks and thousands of armored vehicles. 1,000 artillery systems, more than 2 million rounds of artillery ammunition, more than 50 advanced launch rocket systems, anti-ship and air defense systems, all to defend Ukraine,” said Biden. “And that doesn’t count the other half a billion dollars we’re announcing with you today and tomorrow that’s going to be coming your way.”

Biden also drew attention to a new series of sanctions that will be announced later in the week, targeting “elites and companies that are attempting to sidestep sanctions and support Russia’s war efforts.”

The President spent roughly five hours in Kyiv on Monday meeting with Zelensky and emphasizing the significance of backing Ukraine in its continuing conflict with Russia, which invaded its neighboring nation roughly one year ago.

