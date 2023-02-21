Tue. Feb 21st, 2023

    News

    Speaker McCarthy Gives Tucker Carlson 41,000 Hours Of Jan. 6 Footage

    By

    Feb 21, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Speaker McCarthy Gives Tucker Carlson 41,000 Hours Of Jan. 6 Footage

    WASHINGTON – Fox News host Tucker Carlson and his producers have been given permission to view all surveillance footage from the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, riot by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

    According to Axios, McCarthy’s office granted Carlson access to approximately 41,000 hours of footage.

    During a press conference in January, McCarthy expressed his support for making more footage from the attack public and accused Democrats of politicizing the investigation.

    “I think the public should see what has happened on that,” McCarthy said at the time. “We watched the politicization of this. I think the American public should actually see all what happened instead of a report that’s written for a political basis.”

    Carlson has raised questions about the events surrounding the attack.

    The post Speaker McCarthy Gives Tucker Carlson 41,000 Hours Of Jan. 6 Footage appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Emma Thompson Reveals the Real-Life Heartbreak That Inspired THAT Love Actually Scene

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    Bribie Island murder: Man charged over death of Janet Guthrie in Queensland

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    US stocks are in the ‘death zone’ and could crash 26% within months, Morgan Stanley’s top strategist says

    Feb 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Emma Thompson Reveals the Real-Life Heartbreak That Inspired THAT Love Actually Scene

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    Bribie Island murder: Man charged over death of Janet Guthrie in Queensland

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    US stocks are in the ‘death zone’ and could crash 26% within months, Morgan Stanley’s top strategist says

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    Ken Marino, King of Cult Hit Comedy, on the Triumphant Return of ‘Party Down’

    Feb 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy