Speaker McCarthy Gives Tucker Carlson 41,000 Hours Of Jan. 6 Footage

WASHINGTON – Fox News host Tucker Carlson and his producers have been given permission to view all surveillance footage from the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, riot by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

According to Axios, McCarthy’s office granted Carlson access to approximately 41,000 hours of footage.

During a press conference in January, McCarthy expressed his support for making more footage from the attack public and accused Democrats of politicizing the investigation.

“I think the public should see what has happened on that,” McCarthy said at the time. “We watched the politicization of this. I think the American public should actually see all what happened instead of a report that’s written for a political basis.”

Carlson has raised questions about the events surrounding the attack.

