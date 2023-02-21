Suspect in Fatal Shooting of L.A. Bishop Revealed as Housekeeper’s Husband

Facebook

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell — and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it was the husband of the Bishop’s housekeeper, Sheriff Robert Luna announced on Monday.

Carlos Medina, 65, was arrested at his home in the L.A. suburb of Torrance following tips to the Sheriff’s Department after he was believed to have briefly fled to, and returned from, Central California.

O’Connell, 69, was dead found at his home in Hacienda Heights on Saturday with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

