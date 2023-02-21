Tue. Feb 21st, 2023

    News

    Suspect in Fatal Shooting of L.A. Bishop Revealed as Housekeeper’s Husband

    By

    Feb 21, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Suspect in Fatal Shooting of L.A. Bishop Revealed as Housekeeper’s Husband

    Facebook

    A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell — and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it was the husband of the Bishop’s housekeeper, Sheriff Robert Luna announced on Monday.

    Carlos Medina, 65, was arrested at his home in the L.A. suburb of Torrance following tips to the Sheriff’s Department after he was believed to have briefly fled to, and returned from, Central California.

    O’Connell, 69, was dead found at his home in Hacienda Heights on Saturday with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Emma Thompson Reveals the Real-Life Heartbreak That Inspired THAT Love Actually Scene

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    Bribie Island murder: Man charged over death of Janet Guthrie in Queensland

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    US stocks are in the ‘death zone’ and could crash 26% within months, Morgan Stanley’s top strategist says

    Feb 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Emma Thompson Reveals the Real-Life Heartbreak That Inspired THAT Love Actually Scene

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    Bribie Island murder: Man charged over death of Janet Guthrie in Queensland

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    US stocks are in the ‘death zone’ and could crash 26% within months, Morgan Stanley’s top strategist says

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    Ken Marino, King of Cult Hit Comedy, on the Triumphant Return of ‘Party Down’

    Feb 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy