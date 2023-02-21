Tue. Feb 21st, 2023

    How Did CBS Sitcom ‘Ghosts’ Become One of the Surprisingly Horniest Shows on TV?

    Dying doesn’t kill your sex life. Or at least this is what the Woodstone Manor inhabitants have discovered in the second season of Ghosts.

    Most of the characters on the CBS sitcom don’t have blood pumping through their veins—not to mention physical bodies. Thankfully, lust and love aren’t privy to the rules of metaphysics in Joe Wiseman and Joe Port’s adaptation of the hit BBC British comedy (which you can stream on HBO Max). Now, the permanent residents of this estate are embracing first dates, first kisses, and surprise hookups; these dalliances are another reason to tune in on Thursday nights.

    Yes, in a sea of tantalizing streaming options, the Ghosts audience continues to grow, and no doubt the balance of hilarious, heartfelt, and horny moments is a contributing factor. In fact, as the show continues to air its second season, it might surprisingly rank among the hornier shows on network TV.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

