Nike’s top tech executive, Ratnakar Lavu, resigns

Lauren Zumbach/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA

Nike’s top technology executive, Ratnakar Lavu, has resigned effective immediately, according to an email sent to employees and signed by Nike Chief Operating Officer Andy Campion. The announcement was made on Monday.

“We can confirm that Ratnakar Lavu is no longer at Nike,” the company said in a one-sentence statement provided to Insider.

Lavu’s resignation comes as Nike continues to work through an expensive digital transformation and as Wall Street is increasingly focused on the bottom lines of public companies, given ongoing economic uncertainty.

Lavu joined Nike in June 2019. He previously worked as the top technology executive for Kohl’s.

In May 2022, Insider reported on a leaked interal survey of Nike technology employees that showed widespread employee dissatisfaction.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Do you work at Nike or have insight to share? Contact the reporter Matthew Kish via the encrypted messaging app Signal (+1-971-319-3830) or email (mkish@insider.com). Check out Insider’s source guide for other tips on sharing information securely.

Read the original article on Business Insider