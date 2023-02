WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Help mothers and older staff stay in their jobs instead of trying to lure retirees back into the workplace, says think-tank

The Government should look to ‘reform childcare support and work incentives’

Between 2017-2019 only 50% of lower-income women aged 25 to 54 worked

Help mothers and older staff stay in their jobs instead of trying to lure retirees back into work