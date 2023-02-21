Authorities from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are conducting an investigation into a fatal alligator attack that transpired on Monday in Fort Pierce.

According to WPBF, the attack occurred around noon in the Spanish Lakes Fairways community, where a 10-foot alligator reportedly dragged an 85-year-old woman into the water while she was walking her dog, leading to her death.

The woman’s injuries proved fatal shortly after the incident, FWC officials said.

The alligator involved in the attack was captured after he was found lurking at the bottom of the lake.

“Snagged him on the bottom. He never surfaced. He stayed down the whole time,” Alligator Trapper Robert Lilly told WPBF. “Got a second hook in him and then a hard line in him so we could get him up.”

The post ‘Lurking At The Bottom Of The Lake’: Florida Woman Dragged Into Water, Killed By 11-Foot Gator While Walking Dog appeared first on Breaking911.