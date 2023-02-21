The Most Intriguing Clues in the Murdaugh Murder Trial

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

The South Carolina jury in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial has heard from 61 witnesses and reviewed dozens of pieces of evidence, but prosecutors left some intriguing questions hanging when they rested their case last week.

At key moments during the first 18 days of trial, prosecutors seem to have highlighted such items as a credit card receipt with a circled charge from Gucci and a mystery strand of brown hair clutched in a dead woman’s hand.

But as the defense lays out its case this week, jurors have not been given a road map to the significance of those details. The loose ends might be nicely tied up in closing arguments or, experts say, they might leave jurors wondering as they head into deliberations.

