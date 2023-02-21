Republicans Really Want You to Keep Paying Junk Fees

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia Commons

In an era of “fee-flation,” it seems like Americans can’t make a single purchase without junk fees being added at checkout.

From massive fees for consumers who switch internet providers, to concert “service fees” that can reach up to 20 percent of the tickets themselves, American consumers are paying the price for corporate greed.

In his State of the Union speech earlier this month, President Joe Biden outlined a number of policies to help working-class Americans, including a ban on predatory junk fees. Alongside calls to ban noncompete clauses and rein in Big Tech, Biden’s address marks a rare instance of a president using their platform to take on corporate abuses.

