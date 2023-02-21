Accused Vegas Swindler’s Hubby Says Sara King ‘Needs to Be Stopped’

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Kamran Pahlavi

When Kamran Pahlavi met his future wife and accused con artist Sara King, she was a California attorney who drove a Rolls-Royce, shared dreams of running for Congress as a Republican, and billed herself as a rising legal star.

“She already had a lavish lifestyle and was probably the best-dressed woman I had ever met,” Pahlavi told The Daily Beast. “Her sister was a lawyer, her brother-in-law was a lawyer. Her parents were very successful in the insurance business and very well-educated people.”

“She was married at the time so I didn’t really see her as someone I could potentially date,” Pahlavi said of King, whom he met in 2018 at a business function. But soon after she filed for divorce from her first husband, King and Pahlavi became inseparable.

