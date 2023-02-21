Anti-War Protesters in Washington Praise ‘Russian Patriot’ Vladimir Putin

Turar Kazangapov via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Hours before President Joe Biden arrived in Ukraine, anti-war protesters gathered at the Monument and marched to the White House with the goal of pushing back against the administration’s approval of funding foreign wars. But, while the event attempted to capture a general anti-war theme, attendees had a different idea top of mind: Vladimir Putin is not the bad guy.

At the Sunday afternoon “Rage Against the War Machine” rally, around a half-dozen Russian flags waved in the air, and another two Soviet Union flags flew. There was no lack of sympathy for Putin, who has committed war crimes in his ongoing and bloody fight against Ukraine.

“He’s a nationalist leader, and we need more of them. The U.S. needs more of them,” rally-goer Suzanne Wilson, from Santa Barbara, California, declared of Putin during an interview with The Daily Beast while waving a Russian flag around in her right hand. She then praised “people that are willing to fight back [against] this U.S. hegemony.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.