Don Lemon to Undergo ‘Formal Training,’ Will Return to ‘CNN This Morning’ on Wednesday

REUTERS

CNN anchor Don Lemon will return to the network’s airwaves on Wednesday following the fallout over his sexist and misogynistic remarks about women’s age and their “prime.”

CNN chief Chris Licht sent out a memo on Monday night to network staffers informing them that the veteran host will be back on air this week and will also undergo training amid the controversy over his remarks.

“To my CNN Colleagues, I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn,” he wrote. “We take this situation very seriously.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.