Javi Gracia will be confirmed as Leeds United’s new manager when the club’s search for a successor to Jesse Marsch finally comes to an end.

Gracia, 52, was manager of Watford in the Premier League

He kept them in the division after a relegation struggle and reached the FA Cup final.

Leeds is second bottom of the Premier League table, two points from safety

