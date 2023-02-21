Tue. Feb 21st, 2023

    News

    ‘Quantumania’ Proves It’s Time for Marvel to End the Ant-Man Movies

    By

    Feb 21, 2023 , , , , ,
    ‘Quantumania’ Proves It’s Time for Marvel to End the Ant-Man Movies

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Disney

    Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.

    There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.

    We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to tell you exactly what our writers think you should See and what you can Skip from the past week’s crowded entertainment landscape.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Emma Thompson Reveals the Real-Life Heartbreak That Inspired THAT Love Actually Scene

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    Bribie Island murder: Man charged over death of Janet Guthrie in Queensland

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    US stocks are in the ‘death zone’ and could crash 26% within months, Morgan Stanley’s top strategist says

    Feb 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Emma Thompson Reveals the Real-Life Heartbreak That Inspired THAT Love Actually Scene

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    Bribie Island murder: Man charged over death of Janet Guthrie in Queensland

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    US stocks are in the ‘death zone’ and could crash 26% within months, Morgan Stanley’s top strategist says

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    Ken Marino, King of Cult Hit Comedy, on the Triumphant Return of ‘Party Down’

    Feb 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy