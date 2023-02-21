Ken Marino, King of Cult Hit Comedy, on the Triumphant Return of ‘Party Down’

Colleen Hayes

Ken Marino knows that he’s often called upon to play one of two archetypes. From his earliest days as a member of the NYU sketch group The State to his roles in films like Wet Hot American Summer and Wanderlust and TV shows like Eastbound & Down and The Other Two, he mostly swings between insecure buffoon and “straight-up asshole.” But no character better captures his particular comedic gifts than Ron Donald of Party Down, which returns this Friday, Feb. 24, on Starz for its long-awaited third season—13 years after it was canceled.

In this episode of The Last Laugh podcast, Marino talks about what it was like to reunite with Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, and the rest of the Party Down crew and reveals what fans can expect from the new batch of episodes. He also reflects on almost losing out on his roles in Party Down and Wet Hot to Steve Carell and Sam Rockwell, respectively, the decision to take things into his own hands as a screenwriter with movies like Role Models, and how he views his place in the comedy world after 30 years on screen.

Marino’s first instinct as an interview subject is to go for the laugh. At the first mention of his Party Down co-star Adam Scott’s name, he jokes, “Don’t like him!” Moments later, he concedes, “The truth is, I love Adam. And I have a bit of a crush on Adam. Like, what’s the deal with this guy? He’s just a really talented, handsome guy and then he’s also a good human being? What gives him the right to do that?”

Read more at The Daily Beast.