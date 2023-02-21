Madeline McCann’s Parents Agree to DNA Test Woman Who Claims to Be Their Missing Child

Hugo Correia/Reuters

A Polish woman with a complicated childhood, a coloboma in her right eye and moles on her leg says she could be Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who has been missing since 2007 after disappearing from a holiday resort in Portugal.

Julia Faustyna, 21, who has also been referred to as Julia Wandelt and Julia Wendell, says she does not remember most of her childhood save holidays in hot places with white-colored apartments. “I remember that I saw [turtles] on the beach it was little bay as I can remember I saw [turtles] then and there were another children and they tried to touch small [turtles]. I don’t see my family in this memory,” she wrote on the Instagram account @iammadeleinemccann she launched over the weekend.

McCann, who has an eye defect known as a coloboma on her right eye in the same place Faustyna does, was sleeping in a room with her younger twin siblings as her parents dined with friends at a nearby tapas bar on the night of May 3, 2007 in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Police immediately suspected her parents were involved in her disappearance, which proved a distraction that may have allowed the real kidnapper to get away.

