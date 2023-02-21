Tue. Feb 21st, 2023

    Putin Rants About Gays and ‘Traitors’ in Bizarro Speech

    Putin Rants About Gays and ‘Traitors’ in Bizarro Speech

    Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via Reuters

    Dozens of Russian lawmakers, military officials, and veterans assembled in Moscow on Tuesday to listen to President Vladimir Putin deliver his first speech to the country’s parliament since the start of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

    But some members of the audience appeared to doze off as the Russian leader, having nothing new to say, resorted to mumbling the same claims about “Nazis” and the West that he has repeatedly used to try and justify his war.

    Apparently in an attempt to up the ante, however, he offered a new twist on the Kremlin’s tired claim that Moscow “isn’t at war with the people of Ukraine.”

