Tue. Feb 21st, 2023

    News

    Furious Mercenary Boss Prigozhin Accuses Russian Military of Treason

    By

    Feb 21, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Furious Mercenary Boss Prigozhin Accuses Russian Military of Treason

    Reuters/Pool

    Just as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that the country was more united than ever in its war against Ukraine, the mercenary boss tasked with doing anything necessary to bring the Kremlin “victory” there released a scathing tirade hinting at mutiny on the battlefield.

    Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin straight-up accused the Russian military of “betraying the motherland” with a nefarious plot to “destroy” the mercenary collective, the same group he says had direct orders from Putin to turn the tide of the war.

    “The Chief of the General Staff [Valery Gerasimov] and the defense minister [Sergei Shoigu] are giving out commands left and right to not give Wagner not only ammunition, but also air transport. Now information has come in that they have removed the receipt of entrenching shovels for the guys to dig with… There is direct pushback, this is nothing but an attempt to destroy Wagner,” he said in an audio message released through his press service.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fighter jets, quakes, NATO stakes: Are US-Turkish ties on a reset?

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    RAW: St. Paul Police Bodycam Shows Fatal Shooting of Knife-Wielding Man Inside Apartment Complex

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    Natural gas plunges 10% to its lowest level since 2020 as winter demand concerns fade

    Feb 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fighter jets, quakes, NATO stakes: Are US-Turkish ties on a reset?

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    RAW: St. Paul Police Bodycam Shows Fatal Shooting of Knife-Wielding Man Inside Apartment Complex

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    Natural gas plunges 10% to its lowest level since 2020 as winter demand concerns fade

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    Iran rations euros as fights break out at foreign-exchange offices amid rial’s plunge to record lows

    Feb 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy