Feb 21, 2023

    News

    Alex Murdaugh’s Surviving Son Takes Stand in Dad’s Defense

    By

    Feb 21, 2023
    Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son took the stand in his father’s defense at his double homicide trial on Tuesday—marking the first time he has spoken publicly about the murders of his mother and brother.

    Buster Murdaugh, 26, was the third witness to be called in his father’s defense, a day after the prosecution rested its case. Prosecutors allege former lawyer Alex Murdaugh murdered his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and his 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021, at their family’s hunting estate in an attempt to distract from questions about his financial crimes.

    This is the first time the younger Murdaugh has spoken out since the murders.

