A Googler laid off after 15 years said she sees it as a chance to break out of the company’s ‘golden handcuffs’

A Google manager laid off after 15 years said staying at the tech giant for so long was holding her back.

A program manager laid-off by Google said the firm’s pay and perks made it hard to leave.

Jennifer Vaden Barth told Insider she’d been playing it “extremely safe” at the company.

She described finding it hard to take off Google’s “golden handcuffs.”

A Google manager laid off after almost 15 years at the company said she sees being let go by the tech giant as an opportunity because she was being held back and had started “playing things extremely safe.”

Jennifer Vaden Barth, a 54-year-old program manager who joined Google in 2008 and had worked in a number of roles across the company, told Insider that she was one of 12,000 people affected by mass layoffs in January, saying that job cuts like Google’s are “particularly hard” for women, and even more so for those over 40 like her.

She wrote in a LinkedIn post that dealing with a “brutal corporate handling” like this is a struggle for women her age.

“Not for nothing, these layoffs hit women particularly hard, especially women over 40 including me,” she wrote. “This is the time when we are at the top of our game and it is a mistake not to have accomplished women in the workforce across every level and every sector, especially in leadership.”

Vaden Barth told Insider that after being laid off she experienced a “roller-coaster of emotions” and “a series of mourning and grief.”

She explained that she’s “partly to blame” for staying at the company for so long and that “Google was holding me back.”

“You get kind of comfortable in a track, in a lane, and you were trying to just speed up in that lane instead of being willing to really try new things,” she said. “Of course, part of that is life and having responsibilities with family and children and all those good things that keep you from doing that.”

Google offered “golden handcuffs,” Vaden Barth said, referring to financial incentives which made leaving the company difficult.

She said: “It made me start playing things extremely safe because of how healthcare is done in America and things of that nature. I just wanted to make sure to get my son through high school, then when he settled in college, I’d start looking type of thing.”

Companies have already reached out to her to ask for her résumé after being laid off, but she feels like job hunting has changed so much since she was last in the job market that she’s still playing catch up.

“I’ve realized in 15 years a lot has changed in how you present yourself on paper,” she said referring to applicant tracking systems that process résumés.

“That was an ‘oh wow’ moment. It was like ‘I’m glad I heard about that before I wasted my time and set myself up inadvertently for failure or just not even being seen.'”

She’s now “embracing” the layoff as an opportunity to explore her interests, despite not appreciating the way it happened.

“I’m ready to transition now, in this last chapter, as a woman to really find ways to use the best of my skills and all of my skills, and not go backward out of desperation to just have a job.

“I’m really holding my feet to the fire to stay intentional about that because it’s really easy to get scared at 54 years old and think ‘Oh my gosh, I just need something.'”

