    Eminem Wants to Block ‘Real Housewives’ Stars’ ‘Reasonably Shady’ Podcast

    It’s not every day that the realms of major-label musicians and Bravo’s Real Housewives intersect; the ladies are generally better known for one-off singles like Countess Luann’s “Money Can’t Buy You Class.” However, on Feb. 14, juggernaut rapper Eminem filed an opposition against The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon concerning the name of their podcast Reasonably Shady, Page Six reports.

    Bryant and Dixon had filed a trademark application to secure the name of their podcast, which has logged 80 episodes since 2021 on the topics of love, relationships, and entrepreneurship. In his complaint, the “Lose Yourself” rapper, who has for decades also gone by the names Shady and Slim Shady, posited that his brand could be “damaged” if the reality duo are successful in securing their trademark to sell podcast-related merch like hats, jackets, and water bottles.

    In the filing, the lawyer for Eminem (real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III) states that Bryant and Dixon’s Reasonably Shady mark could “cause confusion in the minds of consumers” given that much of it is “identical” to Eminem’s mark.

