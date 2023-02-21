Man Was Trying To ‘Unjam’ Gun Before Woman Fatally Shot In Nashville, Police Say

Montez Dennis, 40, is charged with criminal homicide for Sunday’s 10 p.m. fatal shooting of Linda Williams, 61, who was struck by gunfire that came from outside her apartment in the 500 block of Summer Place in the James Cayce Homes.

Responding officers reviewed surveillance video which showed Dennis exit an apartment in the 700 block of South 6th Street and discharge a firearm that was pointed in the direction of Williams’ apartment across the street. The bullet traveled through an upstairs bathroom window where Williams was struck one time. Williams was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died.

After the gun discharged, Dennis then went back into the South 6th Street apartment. Officers made contact with the residents of the South 6th Street apartment where two guns were located inside. Dennis was taken into custody. During an interview, Dennis implicated himself in the shooting, saying that he was attempting to “unjam” a gun while standing outside.

MNPD

