Tue. Feb 21st, 2023

    News

    Feds Order Norfolk Southern to Pay Up for Toxic Train ‘Mess’

    By

    Feb 21, 2023 , , , , ,
    Feds Order Norfolk Southern to Pay Up for Toxic Train ‘Mess’

    Alan Freed/Reuters

    Federal officials announced Tuesday that Norfolk Southern—whose train derailed this month in Ohio while carrying toxic materials—will be forced to foot the bill for the entirety of the catastrophe’s cleanup.

    It’s an expensive blow to Norfolk Southern, which already faces a growing number of lawsuits from residents of East Palestine, Ohio, where the fiery crash occurred on Feb. 2 and contamination fears remain.

    The administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, Michael Regan, said Tuesday that the feds are ordering Norfolk Southern to pony up for all cleanup operations that have already been carried out by the government, and that the rail company must facilitate the remainder of the site’s cleanup.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fighter jets, quakes, NATO stakes: Are US-Turkish ties on a reset?

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    RAW: St. Paul Police Bodycam Shows Fatal Shooting of Knife-Wielding Man Inside Apartment Complex

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    Natural gas plunges 10% to its lowest level since 2020 as winter demand concerns fade

    Feb 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fighter jets, quakes, NATO stakes: Are US-Turkish ties on a reset?

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    RAW: St. Paul Police Bodycam Shows Fatal Shooting of Knife-Wielding Man Inside Apartment Complex

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    Natural gas plunges 10% to its lowest level since 2020 as winter demand concerns fade

    Feb 21, 2023
    News

    Iran rations euros as fights break out at foreign-exchange offices amid rial’s plunge to record lows

    Feb 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy