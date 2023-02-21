Feds Order Norfolk Southern to Pay Up for Toxic Train ‘Mess’

Alan Freed/Reuters

Federal officials announced Tuesday that Norfolk Southern—whose train derailed this month in Ohio while carrying toxic materials—will be forced to foot the bill for the entirety of the catastrophe’s cleanup.

It’s an expensive blow to Norfolk Southern, which already faces a growing number of lawsuits from residents of East Palestine, Ohio, where the fiery crash occurred on Feb. 2 and contamination fears remain.

The administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, Michael Regan, said Tuesday that the feds are ordering Norfolk Southern to pony up for all cleanup operations that have already been carried out by the government, and that the rail company must facilitate the remainder of the site’s cleanup.

