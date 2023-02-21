Tue. Feb 21st, 2023

    We’re seeking nominations for HR leaders in 2023 who are redefining work, jobs, and careers

    We’re looking for HR leaders who are reimagining work.

    FG Trade/Getty Images

    Insider is seeking nominations for its annual list of HR innovators. 
    We’re looking to feature leaders committed to supporting employers and employees in a tough economy.

    We’re seeking nominations for Insider’s list of the most innovative HR leaders of 2023, and we want to hear from you. 

    Submit your suggestions via this form by 5 p.m. ET on March 1, 2023.

    The workplace is in flux. A recession could be looming; layoffs are sweeping tech and finance; and employees who have been working remotely might be called back to their offices. Insider is looking to feature HR professionals who are devising creative ways to help employees learn, grow, and thrive — at the same time as they’re helping employers sustain their business.

    We want talent leaders — at all levels of the HR hierarchy — who are reimagining diversity, equity, and inclusion; family leave; performance management; and the role of artificial intelligence in the workplace.

    Criteria and methodology

    This is the fourth year that Insider is profiling HR innovators. You can see last year’s list here.

    Selections will be determined based on the nominee’s role and responsibilities, and impact on their company and the industry. Decisions will depend partly on editors’ discretion.

    Complete this form by the submission deadline of March 1, 2023, at 5 p.m. ET to have your selection considered for the list. Please be as specific as possible in your submission.

    Please email Shana Lebowitz Gaynor (she/her) at slebowitz@insider.com with any questions.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

