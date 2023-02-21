According to a report from The New York Times, a special grand jury that investigated potential interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies in the 2020 election has recommended multiple indictments.

The forewoman, Emily Kohrs, stated that the range of charges is substantial, and the report contains eight pages of legal code that were cited at various points.

However, Kohrs did not disclose the names of the individuals who are facing charges.

When asked if Trump was among them, she said, “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science,.”

The investigation began after a Jan. 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was made public, during which Trump suggested that Raffensperger could “find” votes to overturn his loss to Joe Biden.

The Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, initiated the investigation.

The post BREAKING: Jury in Georgia Trump Probe Recommends Several Indictments: Report appeared first on Breaking911.