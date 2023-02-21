Tue. Feb 21st, 2023

    5th Grader Threatens To Shoot Class At Same School Where 6-Year-Old Shot Teacher

    On Monday, officials stated that a 5th grade student at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia was removed after making a threat to “pop some bullets,” just weeks after a 6-year-old student shot a teacher at the same school.

    According to administrator Karen Lynch, the threat was discovered in a text message among a group of 5th grade students on Saturday, with one student saying they would tell someone to shoot up the class.

    The threat was reported to a teacher by another student, who then informed school staff.

    The student who made the threat was excluded from school immediately and their parent was contacted.

    It is unknown for how long the student will be removed from the school. Police have been notified.

