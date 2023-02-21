Babies Still Beat AI Bots at This Critical Intelligence Benchmark

Charles Deluvio/Unsplash

There’s been a lot of news about artificial intelligence lately. Ever since OpenAI released ChatGPT to the world—followed by Microsoft baking it into Bing—people are growing ever more concerned that AI is evil, sentient, and ready to take over the world.

Luckily, that’s not necessarily the case. In fact, there are still a ton of different things that AI tools like ChatGPT and the new Bing frankly suck at compared to humans—and some of them are incredibly basic. Case in point: A new study published Feb. 21 in the journal Cognition found that babies outperform AI when it comes to “commonsense psychology” and sussing out motivations and goals behind other people’s actions.

That’s good news for those that should help assuage concerns we’re hurtling toward an AI takeover of the world—if AI can’t best a bunch of stinking toddlers at some key benchmarks of intelligence, they won’t be a match for suddenly replacing humans.

