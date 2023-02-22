Wed. Feb 22nd, 2023

    Caraway Just Launched a New Copper Collection of Their Best Selling Pots and Pans

    Caraway Just Launched a New Copper Collection of Their Best Selling Pots and Pans

    Once upon a time, I used to think that having quality cookware was the least important part of cooking. I used to believe that if I just followed the instructions, then the food would turn out just like the picture in the recipe I found online. But as I’ve learned through my fair share of burned entrees, I’ve come to realize that maybe it has a lot more to do with the thrifted frying pan I’ve had since college.

    I’ve grown to love ceramic cookware as I’ve matured my pallet and sharpened my cooking skills to only sometimes burning food—a marked improvement. My personal favorite brand right now is Caraway. If you came over to my apartment you’d think I’m sponsored by them as they make up most of the cook and bakeware in my closet-sized kitchen.

