    MANHUNT: Relative On The Run After 3 Family Members Found Slain In Calif. Home

    ONTARIO, Calif. – As part of the ongoing efforts to locate and apprehend the man accused of fatally shooting three of his family members in Montclair, authorities released photos of the suspect on Tuesday.

    The primary suspect in the triple homicide, Pete Renteria, 29, was identified last week after the incident occurred on January 31.

    The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported that three of Renteria’s family members, 68-year-old Sonia Ramirez, 66-year-old George Ramirez, and 43-year-old David Ramirez, were found shot to death in a home located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place.

    Sonia and George Ramirez

    Despite searches by authorities, Renteria’s whereabouts remain unknown.

    Authorities did not reveal a possible motive. Although, a relative of Pete Renteria told The San Gabriel Valley Tribune the suspect, ‘who he believed had a good relationship with those in the home, acted differently when he was not taking medication.’

    Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

