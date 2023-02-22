Man Kills 3 Teens, Including Pregnant 19-Year-Old, Before Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old, Sheriff Says

Galena Park, TEXAS – Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that a murder-suicide occurred in Galena Park on Saturday night, resulting in the deaths of four individuals.

The incident took place at a home on 2nd Street near N. Main St. and Clinton Dr. According to Gonzalez, a 12-year-old reported to the Galena Park Police Department that her mother’s boyfriend sexually assaulted her and shot people at the house. The girl fled with her 1-year-old niece to a neighbor’s house for help.

KPRC

Upon arriving at the residence, authorities discovered three girls who had been shot and killed. The victims were identified as Sayuri Gill, 19, who was six months pregnant and the mother of the surviving 1-year-old; Melany Torres, 13, Gill’s sister; and a 14-year-old family friend. A 38-year-old man, who was in a relationship with the homeowner and not the father of any of the girls, was found dead in the primary bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Gonzalez, the man had an argument with the girls before shooting Gill, Torres, and the family friend. He then sexually assaulted the 12-year-old before instructing her to flee for her safety. The mother of the girls was not present during the incident.

“He then proceeded to sexually assault a 12-year-old that was inside the residence,” Gonzalez said. “After that, he told her to go ahead and run from the house … she did so and ran out of the residence without any clothing.”

