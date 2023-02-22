Wed. Feb 22nd, 2023

    News

    A Badly Timed Trip to China Throws Taiwan Into a Firestorm

    By

    Feb 22, 2023 , , , , ,
    Reuters / ANN WANG

    Andrew Hsia, the Opposition Kuomintang (KMT) Vice Chairman from Taiwan, just wrapped up a controversial visit to China that has raised alarm bells within Taiwan’s ruling party about loyalties as tensions mount over China’s potential plots to invade Taiwan.

    Chinese officials took advantage of the meetings to pressure Hsia to take a stand for the “One China” policy from the 1992 consensus, which acknowledges the existence of one sovereign Chinese state—a stance that fundamentally differs from the current approach of the ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

    Although Hsia was warned against sending the wrong message about Taiwan’s independence, Hsia met with a slew of top Chinese government officials, from Wang Huning, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), to Song Tao, the head of Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office. He also met with Yin Li, the CCP secretary of Beijing, according to CNA.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

