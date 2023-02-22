White House Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Sick’ Call for ‘National Divorce’

REUTERS

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s call for a “national divorce” that separates “red states and blue states” has provoked fierce criticism from President Joe Biden’s White House.

“Congresswoman Greene’s comments are sick, divisive, and alarming to hear from a member of the House Oversight and Homeland Security Committees,” said White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson, in a response to Greene exclusively shared with The Daily Beast.

Once a pariah in the House Republican ranks who was removed from her committee posts, Greene was instrumental in the election of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) last month. With McCarthy firmly in her corner, and with even better committee assignments, Greene is one of the most influential GOP lawmakers.

