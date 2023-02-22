Wed. Feb 22nd, 2023

    White House Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Sick' Call for 'National Divorce'

    White House Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Sick' Call for 'National Divorce'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s call for a “national divorce” that separates “red states and blue states” has provoked fierce criticism from President Joe Biden’s White House.

    “Congresswoman Greene’s comments are sick, divisive, and alarming to hear from a member of the House Oversight and Homeland Security Committees,” said White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson, in a response to Greene exclusively shared with The Daily Beast.

    Once a pariah in the House Republican ranks who was removed from her committee posts, Greene was instrumental in the election of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) last month. With McCarthy firmly in her corner, and with even better committee assignments, Greene is one of the most influential GOP lawmakers.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

