VIRAL VIDEO: Man Files Lawsuit After Dashcam Shows Metro Atlanta Deputy Body Slam Him During Arrest

Paulding County, Georgia — On March 4, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Deputy Michael McMaster of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person, who was wearing a hoodie and a backpack, attempting to break into a vehicle in the Evans Mill Subdivision. A short time later, Deputy McMaster arrived at the location and observed 30-year-old Tyler Canaris walking along the roadside at the entrance to the subdivision. Canaris, who was wearing a hoodie and a backpack, appeared to match the description of the suspect that was provided by dispatch. Deputy McMaster then approached Canaris who repeatedly refused to comply with the Deputy’s commands to remove his backpack and place his hands behind his back.

Thereafter, Deputy McMaster used force to bring Canaris to the ground and placed him under arrest. Once arrested, Canaris was evaluated on the scene by medical personnel. Canaris was then transported to the hospital by the Sheriff’s Office for medical evaluation. Sheriff’s officials say it was later determined that Canaris was not breaking into cars, but he was charged with Obstruction of Justice, and is still facing those charges.

The attorneys for Canaris say they plan to file a civil lawsuit against the county. During a news conference Monday, the attorneys accused the Paulding County deputy of leaving their client with $75,000 worth of medical bills from fractured bones and a ruptured eardrum.

