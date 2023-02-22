It Turns Out I Wear the Same Hiking Boots as Survivorman Les Stroud

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Zappos

The second greatest testament to a piece of outdoor gear or apparel is when you replace it with an identical purchase once it wears out. The greatest testament, however, is when your gear simply refuses to wear out. And that’s the experience I have had with my trusty Asolo TPS GV boots. I got mine back in 2012 before a climb up Mt. Rainier, and now nearly a decade later, with hundreds of miles slogged and thousands of feet of elevation gained and returned, the boots remain as comfortable, sturdy, and supportive as ever.

The Asolos are a good deal pricier than many a fine pair of hiking boots. In fact, they cost twice as much as many options. But they are more than worth it. I can say this because I’ve owned a pair of them for more than nine years, and never needed a new pair. But hey, if you don’t want to take it from me alone, how about globally renowned wilderness and survival expert Les Stroud, AKA Survivorman.

